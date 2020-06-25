UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

D2L Chosen to Provide Learning Management by Leading Canadian University

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the University of Victoria has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.

The University of Victoria was established in 1963 and is based in British Columbia’s capital. It is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive universities. The university has more than 120 undergraduate and 160 graduate programs and is home to more than 22,000 students.

“Due to health and safety considerations related to COVID-19, we must prepare to offer over 90% of our courses online this fall—something we’ve never had to do before on such a scale,” explains Laurene Sheilds, Executive Director of the Division of Learning and Teaching Support and Innovation at the University of Victoria. “Online teaching and learning presents new challenges for educators and learners, and we saw this as an opportunity to invest in a more modern, engaging online learning environment. After thoroughly reviewing the options in the marketplace with our Chief Information Officer, we found Brightspace to be the ideal learning management system to meet our needs now and into the future.”

The University of Victoria selected Brightspace based on the following strengths and advantages that the platform offered:

Stability : Brightspace’s 99.99% up-time offers much needed predictability for educators and students.

: Brightspace’s 99.99% up-time offers much needed predictability for educators and students. Ease of use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and capable of meeting complex needs.

Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and capable of meeting complex needs. Accessibility: D2L’s commitment to accessibility and Brightspace’s flexibility in meeting the needs of a diverse group of students, faculty and staff.

D2L’s commitment to accessibility and Brightspace’s flexibility in meeting the needs of a diverse group of students, faculty and staff. Online adoption: The capacity to support fully online learning, with a robust toolset within Brightspace and a mobile-first design.

The capacity to support fully online learning, with a robust toolset within Brightspace and a mobile-first design. Data security & privacy: D2L's strong commitment to data security and privacy.

“We are thrilled to be working with the University of Victoria to make a smooth and seamless transition to online learning,” says Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L. “They are showing true leadership in how they’re providing students, faculty and staff with the tools they need to adapt to the challenges of these times. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with them and looking forward to building a long-lasting partnership.”

