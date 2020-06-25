Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Announces Ground-Breaking Digital Format

Australia’s largest Indigenous art event to go online in 2020

DAAF organisers have embraced the concept of a ‘digital fair’ and supporting program of online events to reach an even broader Australian and international audience.

Staged by the not-for-profit Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation and now in its 14th year, the online DAAF program is set to run for nine days from 6-14 August 2020. It will comprise:

14 th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair. The new online platform will connect Arts Centres with art buyers while creating wider community awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art in innovative ways. Online exhibition portals will be included on the DAAF website to enable Art Centres to showcase and sell their artists’ work.

DAAF takes no commissions on artworks sold, with 100% of sales returning to Art Centres and their communities.

DAAF Public Program. A vibrant program of cultural performances, artist workshops and demonstrations, Indigenous food experiences, panel discussions and a children's collaborative art project will be hosted on daaf.com.au and social channels.

Cultural Keepers Program. Six online sessions will bring together Indigenous curators, senior Art Centre staff and special guests from international Indigenous Nations to facilitate an exchange of stories and a 'behind the scenes' look into the world of arts workers and curators.

Inaugural National Indigenous Fashion Awards. A celebration of innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and fashion designers, the NIFA will culminate in an awards ceremony, broadcast via NITV's digital channels, in August.

DAAF is internationally celebrated as a world-class event. DAAF Foundation’s Executive Director Claire Summers said in addition to creating important flow-on benefits for Indigenous communities, DAAF was the only event of its kind that brought diverse local and international audiences together with artists, performers and arts workers from some of Australia’s most remote regions.

“In either an online or offline format, DAAF creates an important meeting place for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to come together to celebrate the rich heritage and vibrant culture of our First Nations Peoples,” said Ms Summers.