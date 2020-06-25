Business Travellers Desire Swift Return to Travel

Surveyed travellers emphasize importance of duty of care and travel policy compliance

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc., one of North America’s largest travel management companies, recently polled its corporate clients in Canada to gauge anticipated plans for resuming travel.

While the coronavirus pandemic has driven business travel to a halt and has impacted the industry in an unprecedented fashion, the big question on everyone’s minds is centered on what the future of business travel will look like post COVID-19.

“The business travel industry took a significant hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are now beginning to see positive signs of that much-anticipated return,” said Brian Robertson, President, Canada West, Direct Travel. “Many clients are focused on post-coronavirus recovery. Over 25 percent of our travellers plan for their domestic travel to resume in the next two to three months, and over 65 percent plan to be traveling again within the year. This is a very encouraging sign.”

While many see business travel resuming before year’s end, it’s unclear exactly what that new model will look like. One important aspect is how comfortable people will feel about travelling. A number of benchmarks need to be met before travellers are at ease travelling for work once again. This includes safe stay measures such as guest health protocols, employee responsibilities, cleaning guidelines and social distancing requirements.

“One clear theme is the importance of post-COVID duty of care requirements and an increased focus on mandating travel policy compliance,” said Ian Race, Senior Vice President, Corporate Sales, Direct Travel. “Sixty percent of our travellers surveyed will require a duty of care protocol and 84 percent plan to mandate travel policy compliance. It is these safety and security concerns that will drive renewed interest in the travel program from corporate executive leadership, human resources and business travellers themselves.”

While the new normal is yet to be seen, business travel professionals and travel companies remain at the forefront of the future of business travel.

“The resumption of travel means changing our collective approach to the travel experience. The COVID-19 crisis further emphasized the key reasons corporate clients rely on their travel management companies and I firmly believe that buyers need TMCs now more than ever," added Robertson.

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years in the US and 65 years in Canada, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List.

Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.ca . Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

Amanda Wesley Direct Travel 225-439-8876 awesley@dt.com