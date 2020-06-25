Irving Resources Intersects Multiple Veins in First Three Holes at Omui Mine Site

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that recent drilling at Omui Mine Site, part of its 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan, has encountered multiple epithermal vein intercepts.



2020 Omui Mine Site Drilling Summary:

Hole 20OMI-001, collared approximately 70 m east-southeast of hole 19OMI-010 and oriented at -60 degrees southward, intersected a “Honpi” type high grade epithermal vein grading 12.59 gpt Au and 12.22 gpt Ag (12.73 gpt Au eq) over 2.72 m beginning 60.0 m down hole (Figure 1 and Figure 2). This interval includes a higher grade core grading 125.00 gpt Au and 65.90 gpt Ag (125.78 gpt Au eq) over 0.25 m beginning at 62.47 m down hole. This vein is believed to trend east-northeast with a near vertical dip thus paralleling the historically mined Honpi vein situated approximately 65 meters to the north. If so, true width is estimated at about 50-60% of down hole width.

Hole 20OMI-002, the first hole testing the Nanko target situated approximately 700 m southeast of Honpi, encountered multiple epithermal vein and hydrothermal breccia intercepts in the upper half of the hole . The hole drilled southward at -60 degrees. Some veins display ginguro, bands of silver minerals (Figure 3 and Figure 4). The first vein was encountered at 9.5 m down hole suggesting that there might be more veins in the immediate vicinity of the drill collar. Irving believes that a step-out hole positioned north of 20OMI-002 will be needed to confirm this possibility. Multiple vein orientations are observed in the top of hole 20OMI-002, and Irving is currently modeling this data to gain a better understanding so that future drilling can be optimized to further test these veins.

“We are very pleased with the numerous veins we have seen in our 2020 drill holes from Omui Mine site,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving Resources. “We clearly have a lot going on with vein sets following multiple trends. Although we did not see the same veins in the lower part of hole 20OMI-001 that we saw in last year’s hole 19OMI-010, we can now see that these likely follow a southeast trend and dip southwestward meaning we drilled in the footwall of that vein set. At Nanko, our first two holes, 20OMI-002 and 20OMI-003, have encountered multiple veins, some displaying ginguro, a very good sign. Ultimately, it might be that we find that the veins at the bottom of hole 19OMI-010 near Honpi link up with some of the veins we see at Nanko some 400-700 m away. Regardless, we have clearly discovered a robust network of epithermal veins on the property.”

Assays from the forth hole, 20OMS-004, drilled at Omu Sinter earlier this year have returned. This hole, oriented southeastward at an inclination of -60 degrees, encountered a 1.27 m long vein intercept grading 2.39 gpt Au and 58.34 gpt Ag (3.08 gpt Au eq) beginning at 290.73 m down hole. Zones of intense silicification and veining were noted deeper in this hole right before a broad zone of fault gouge was encountered at a down hole depth of approximately 388 m. Irving currently is thinking this silicification and veining may be associated with the targeted vein, but that post mineral faulting has displaced this vein in this area. Irving is currently studying results at Omu Sinter in preparation for follow-up drilling at this important target later in 2020.

The Omu region continues to report no cases of COVID-19, and Irving continues to operate under strict Company guidelines.

All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted rock samples to ALS Global, Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. Irving staff and personnel from Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/85.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.



About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com .

