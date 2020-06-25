Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Changes Name, Evolves to Pure Harvest Corporate Group

/EIN News/ -- New Name Better Reflects Company’s Varied Interests in Growth Industries



Denver, CO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), previously “Pure Harvest Cannabis Group,” a diversified cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that it has amended the Company's Articles of Incorporation to change the name of the Company to Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. The new name better reflects the Company’s expanding, varied interests in a multitude of growth industries.

The name change is effective immediately though investors should be advised that the name change will not be effective in the OTC Markets until FINRA officially approves the name change. The Company’s trading symbol “PHCG” will not change and trading should not be affected.

“Our name change is a reflection of the evolution of our business plan,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “From our roots in the ever-expanding cannabis industry we are continuing to aggressively target opportunities in new growth sectors. Our footprint in cannabis and manufacturing is creating opportunities for crossover marketing, partnerships, and development.”

“I’m elated with our progress and excited to fulfill our potential as a diversified, dynamic, and opportunistic public company,” added Gregarek. “Our name is now aligned with our focus and intentions.”

About Pure Harvest

Pure Harvest (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The Company is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com