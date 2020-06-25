Plain Concepts Selects Pluralsight to Support its Tech Skill Development Program to Deliver Digital Solutions for Customers

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills and engineering management platform, today announced that Plain Concepts has selected Pluralsight as its strategic partner to support its technology skills development program.



With presence in the USA, UAE, UK, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, Plain Concepts was born with the goal of developing and facilitating companies of all industries with the adoption of new technologies aimed at improving their productivity and processes. With multi-disciplinary teams focused on everything from mobile and web applications to machine learning and big data solutions, Plain Concepts is now using Pluralsight Skills to support the technology skill development of its team to provide its customers with customized digital solutions.

“As a technology company committed to continuous employee training, ensuring our team members are up to date on the latest technologies and have the right skills to deliver the right solutions for our customers is paramount,” said Pablo Pelaez, CEO of Plain Concepts. “Pluralsight is the complete package for us to support the skill development of our team. Not only are the courses high quality and taught by the world’s leading technologists, but we can also identify the skills gaps we need to fill.”

When Plain Concepts decided that they wanted to offer an online technology skills platform to its team, they wanted to know the opinion of the entire development team, so we did a survey to find out what platforms they wanted to use and what type of information was most valued on each platform. More than 60% endorsed Pluralsight, citing the value and variety of Pluralsight’s 7,000 courses taught by over 1,500 world-renowned experts in cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security.

Plain Concepts understands that opportunities for ongoing skill development of its team is a competitive advantage to hiring and retaining talent. With the help of Pluralsight channels, they are defining a curated list of courses in each of the main development areas they focus on: cloud computing, web development, business intelligence, big data and machine learning. These selections of courses are what they consider essential and that will help Plain Concepts define and complete the career path of all their team members.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

About Plain Concepts

Plain Concepts was born with the goal of developing and facilitating all kinds of companies the adoption of new technologies aimed at improving their productivity and processes. Specialists in disruptive developments in Artificial Intelligence, Mixed Reality, Big Data, Blockchain, IoT and Cloud, the mission of Plain Concepts is to offer customized, innovative and attractive solutions for all types of digital needs, always incorporating the latest available technology.

