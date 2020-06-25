Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size Will Reach to USD 57500 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Emulsion Polymers Market

Global emulsion polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 57500 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Emulsion Polymers Market By Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Polymers, SB Latex, and Others) and By Applications (Paints and Coatings, Paper Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Non-Woven Fabrics and Carpet Backing): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global emulsion polymers market in 2019 was approximately USD 35,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 57500 Million by 2026.

Emulsion polymerization is a type of polymerization extracted through surfactant, monomer and water emulsion. These are the monomer which dissolves in water. It acts as a substitute for solvent polymers due to its low volatile organic compound (VOC). These polymers are high in molecular weight and have better recyclability.

Growing urbanization owing to the rise in globalization has to increase infrastructural projects in emerging economies. Growing infrastructural projects are raising the demand for paintings and coatings. The high requirement for paints and coatings has ultimately surged the demand for emulsion polymers. Moreover, the growing awareness of sustainable buildings is the driving factor in the market for emulsion polymers. Despite having a high demand for emulsion polymers, the frequent price changes in the manufacturing of such polymers are hampering the growth of the emulsion polymers market over the forecast period.

The global emulsion polymers market has been segmented based on type and application. The type of polymers is classified into acrylics, vinyl polymers, and SB latex among others. The acrylic polymer is the commonly used owing to its ability to dry the paints fast and provide better quality; strength and adhesion have been the key factors to proliferate the consumption of acrylic in paints and coating business. In terms of application, the emulsion polymers market has been bifurcated into paints and coatings, paper coatings, non-woven fabrics, carpet backing, adhesives, and sealants. The rise in per capita income in developing countries coupled with a shift in consumer preferences has raised the demand for emulsion polymers in the paint & coating industry. Hence, this application is holding the major market share and boosting the overall growth of the global emulsion polymer market.

The global emulsion polymers market has been analyzed in the following regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and the Asia Pacific are the two leading regional segments generating the major chunk of the market revenue. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its position in forthcoming years as this region will have a high demand for emulsion polymers owing to a rise in construction projects. Moreover, growth in the automotive industry in developing economies including India, South Korea, and China will propel the demand for emulsion polymers. Further, these regions are analyzed into major countries. The major countries analyzed in this research report are the U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa among others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global emulsion polymers market include Huntsman, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Synthomer Plc, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei, Asian Paints, Dow Corning, Mallard Creek Polymers, Evonik and Eastman Chemical among others.

This report segments the emulsion polymers market as follows:

Global Emulsion Polymers Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Acrylics

Vinyl Polymers

SB Latex

Others

Global Emulsion Polymers Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Paints and Coatings

Paper Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Non-Woven Fabrics

Carpet Backing

