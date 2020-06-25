Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (25 June 2020)

The Ministry of Health confirms sixteen (16) new COVID-19 cases from 3,455 samples tested on 24th June, 2020. Five (5) new cases were among 1,626 samples tested from Points of Entry while eleven (11) were among 1,829 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 821.

A total of seven (7) foreign truck drivers (4 Kenyans, 2 Tanzanians and 1 Burundian) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1.Five (05) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; four (4) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, while one (1) arrived from Kenya via Busia Point of Entry.

2. Eleven (11) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; Four (4) from Kyotera, four (4) from Amuru, one (1) from Tororo, one (1) from Kakumiro and one (1) from Luwero Districts.

Uganda has registered a total of 731 COVID-19 recoveries and to-date, NO COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

