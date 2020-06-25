Tonight we have 12,592 confirmed cases, including 2,179 active cases, with 10,100 recovered and 313 deaths. We are around 80,000 tests carried out. The teams remain mobilized but let's help them by strictly observing the barrier measures to break the chain of contamination.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (25th June 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.