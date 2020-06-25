Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,467 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (25th June 2020)

Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun Download logo

Tonight we have 12,592 confirmed cases, including 2,179 active cases, with 10,100 recovered and 313 deaths. We are around 80,000 tests carried out. The teams remain mobilized but let's help them by strictly observing the barrier measures to break the chain of contamination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (25th June 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.