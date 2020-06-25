Global Human Hair Extension Market Will Reach USD 2900 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Human Hair Extension Market

Global human hair extension market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2900 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Human Hair Extension Market By Types (12" (30CM); 14" (35CM); 16" (40CM); 18" (45CM); and 20" (50CM)) and By Application (Clip-in, Fusion & Pre-Bonded and Tape-in): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global human hair extension market in 2019 was approximately USD 1600 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2900 Million by 2026.

Human hair extensions are made out of real, human hair from top to bottom, collected from a human hair collector. The isolation cycle of cell populations from heterogeneous cell populations is known as human hair extension. Human Hair Extension is widely used to test the efficiency of a drug on a human or animal cell during drug discovery and delivery. In biotechnological academic institutes, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies, the human hair extension process is carried out.

Growing beauty awareness among both male and female towards physical appearance have significantly influenced the human hair extensions market. In recent years, the increasing consciousness regarding appearance has raised the demand for cosmetic products. Thereby, the rise in demand for cosmetic products has supported the human hair extensions market to grow over the last few years. Moreover, growing disposable income along with the individual's rising expenditure towards hair treatments is triggering the human hair extension market. However, customers are using low synthetic hair as a substitute for the human hair due to their high cost is limiting the growth of the human hair extension market.

The human hair extension market has been segmented based on the type and application. In terms of type, it varies according to its length such as 12" (30CM), 16" (40CM), 14" (35CM), 20" (50CM)and 18" (45CM),among others. In this market, it has been observed that 16" (40CM) is dominating the human hair extension market. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into fusion & pre-bonded, clip-in, and tape-in among others. The clip in the application is leading the market as clip-in hair extensions can be quickly removed and set them back at any time. At home, it usually takes 5 – 15 minutes to apply. Moreover, these are long-lasting compared to other applications as chemicals are not involved in and do not have any harmful effects on natural hair. Therefor certain advantages provided by the clip in the application are boosting the consumption of human hair extensions.

The global human hair extension market has been analyzed in the following regions including, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have accounted for the major market share in recent years owing to the growing population and rising disposable income. China in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to maintain its position in forthcoming years owing to its availability of manufacturers of human hair extensions. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed into major countries in this research report are the U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, UAE, Egypt, and South Africa among others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global human hair extension market include Xuchang Penghui, Great Lengths, Xuchang Haoyuan, Hair Dreams, Hair Addictionz, Easihair, Socap, Donna Bella, Cinderella, Balmain, Hairlocs, UltraTress, Racoon, Rebecca, Klix Hair Extension, FN LONGLOCKS, Femme Hair Extension, Locks&Bonds, VivaFemina, Anhui Jinruixiang, Ruimei, Godrejcp, Shengtai, Yinnuohair, Meishang, and Evergreen Products Group among others.

This report segments the human hair extension market as follows:

Global Human Hair Extension Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

12" (30CM)

14" (35CM)

16" (40CM)

18" (45CM)

20" (50CM)

Other

Global Human Hair Extension Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Clip-in

Fusion and Pre-Bonded

Tape-in

Other

