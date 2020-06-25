MPLA regrets Ramiro Kapango's death

ANGOLA, June 25 - Luanda- The secretariat of the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee Wednesday lamented the pass away of Brigadier Ramiro Joaquim Kapango, victim of illness. ,

In a press release made available to Angop, the MPLA regrets the death of its militant.

Ramiro Joaquim Kapango, 64-year old, joined MPLA in 1968, having served in the People Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA).

He stood out as 2nd Commander of the Transmission Battalion of the General Army Staff, head of telecommunications of the presidential regiment, from 1978 to 1982.

He was also head of the general department of the Telecommunications Directorate of the FAPLA's General Army Staff, in 1987.