Global Arena Holding Inc. Updates Shareholders on Filing Status and Operations

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC) — a growth oriented, acquisition minded company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth — would like to update shareholders as to the status of both its filings and operations.



Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Company’s filings have been delayed. However, the Company is working diligently with its professional advisors to complete and file its annual and quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as possible.

Further, GAHC and its subsidiary Global Election Services (GES) are continuing to pursue full operations. During this unique unprecedented time, given that our proprietary mail ballot and online tabulation systems do not require crowds of individuals for in-person voting, GES’ operations have been increasing and management anticipates that its mail ballot election services will continue to grow in spite of the coronavirus.

Lastly, the Board and all employees of GAHC and GES wish all clients, shareholders, and fellow Americans good health and safety, as we work together during these trying times.

For more information on these and other developments, you're encouraged to visit our website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com where you can also access all of our SEC filings, as we continue to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

