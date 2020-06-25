Golden Leaf Holdings Announces New Corporate Deck
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premiere, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, has published a new Corporate presentation in preparation for its Annual General Meeting which contains selected year-to-date financial and supplementary financial information as well as some frequently asked questions from shareholders along with management’s responses.
Click here to view this presentation on our website.
Investor Relations:
John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@goldenleafholdings.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.