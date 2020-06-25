Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces New Corporate Deck

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premiere, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, has published a new Corporate presentation in preparation for its Annual General Meeting which contains selected year-to-date financial and supplementary financial information as well as some frequently asked questions from shareholders along with management’s responses.

Click here to view this presentation on our website.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Investor Relations:

John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@goldenleafholdings.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

