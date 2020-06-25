DENMAT INTRODUCES A NEW HYDROGEN PEROXIDE ORAL RINSE

The oral rinse is the 3rd product in the company’s new infection control category of products

/EIN News/ -- Lompoc, CA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), today announced the launch of a new hydrogen peroxide oral rinse to compliment the recently launched hand sanitizer and hard surface cleanser products in the newly created Infection Control category. DenMat’s Hydrogen Peroxide Oral Rinse is formulated with 1.5% hydrogen peroxide and xylitol® to significantly reduce bacteria in the mouth.

“Our newly created Infection Control category continues to grow with the addition of the hydrogen peroxide oral rinse,” said David Casper, CEO for DenMat Holdings, LLC. “We expect this new product will be extremely well received, based on demand for our existing line of infection control products. With the ingredients and manufacturing capability already in place to produce these products, inventory is robust and ready to ship without delay.”

The alcohol-free formulation features a fresh mint flavor and is sweetened with xylitol to help keep a neutral pH level in the mouth and prevent bacteria from sticking to the teeth. The foaming action created by the release of oxygen also helps to inhibit bacteria growth and aids in the removal of oral debris and healing of minor mouth irritations. The large half-gallon and gallon bottles with dispensing pumps are ideal for chairside application for practices using this rinse as an infection control agent with patients prior to and after treatment. DenMat also offers a convenient 16 oz. size for patient at-home care.

The rinse is available to dentists at denmat.com/stayhealthy and to consumers at denmat.com/healthysmile.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

