Gentherm Announces New Independent Director

David Heinzmann appointed to Gentherm’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that David Heinzmann has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective August 11, 2020.



Heinzmann is President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Littelfuse, Inc., a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. He has served as President and CEO since 2017, leading the strategic direction, customer development and new product strategy of Littelfuse. He began his career with Littelfuse in 1985 as a manufacturing engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Global Operations from 2007 to 2013 and Chief Operating Officer from 2014 to 2016. Heinzmann previously served on the Board of Directors of Pulse Electronics Corporation from 2014 until its acquisition by Oaktree Capital Management in 2015.

“We are pleased to welcome David to Gentherm’s Board of Directors,” said Ronald Hundzinski, Chair of the Board of Gentherm. “David brings broad transformational experience across multiple disciplines and industries, which will be an asset to Gentherm’s board. As CEO, he has delivered exceptional shareholder value by creating and deploying the Littelfuse strategy to double the size of the company over five years.”

“David’s strong track record as a leader and innovator make him an ideal board member to further Gentherm’s realization of our Focused Growth strategy and to create shareholder value. He brings a wealth of knowledge and his excellent strategic instincts will be invaluable to Gentherm,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “I look forward to his insight and counsel and am excited for him to join as a new member of our Board of Directors.”

Heinzmann holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and is a graduate of Stanford Directors’ College at Stanford University Law School and AeA/Stanford Executive Institute at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

