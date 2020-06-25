Gilded Launches B2B Payment Solution for Coinbase

New Coinbase integration makes it easy for global companies to send and receive digital currency payments

/EIN News/ -- New Orleans, LA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Gilded, a company that simplifies B2B payments and accounting, has announced a suite of business tools for Coinbase users. With over 30 million customers worldwide, Coinbase is the most popular digital currency exchange. Today, businesses can send and receive instant digital currency payments directly to their Coinbase account while automating the accounting process.

Since 2018, Gilded has been a leading provider of non-custodial digital currency payments. In response to increasing demand, Gilded has launched a powerful solution for companies seeking the assurance and convenience of a custodial account.

While billions of dollars have been transferred through digital currency, standard digital currency wallets are not suitable for business use. A typical digital currency wallet makes it difficult to invoice and track payments with digital assets.

Gilded’s Coinbase integration allows any company to send invoices and accept payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or the USDC stablecoin. Payments are sent directly to the company’s Coinbase account, which is tracked and reconciled within Gilded. Businesses using Gilded for Coinbase need not worry about wallet addresses, custody of funds, or tracking payments. Payments can be sent around the world in minutes without incurring additional transaction fees.

Companies that transact internationally encounter high fees, delays, and a lack of transparency. Digital currency removes bankers and middlemen, allowing businesses to accelerate cash flow and keep more of their hard earned revenue.

“The benefits of digital currency are clear, but the experience hasn’t always been accessible or user-friendly⁠—especially for businesses.” Said Gil Hildebrand, CEO of Gilded. “Gilded changes that. Today, Coinbase’s 30 million users have gained access to essential tools for business.”

In addition to digital currency, Gilded also supports traditional payment options, such as wire transfers and credit cards. Each invoice allows the customer to choose their preferred method of payment.

“The digital currency economy is here,” said Hildebrand. “Soon, every business will recognize it as the most efficient way to transact globally with customers and vendors. But we also understand that companies might not want to eliminate other payment options entirely.”



Gilded’s cloud-based software integrates with popular CRMs and bookkeeping systems like QuickBooks to create a seamless workflow from payments to accounting. Gilded offers a flat-fee subscription model, with a free tier that includes up to $5,000 per month in payment volume. Learn more about Gilded’s new Coinbase integration at gilded.finance/solutions/coinbase.



About Coinbase



Founded in June of 2012, Coinbase offers a suite of products to consumers, professional traders and institutions that make trading, investing and transacting in cryptocurrencies easy and secure. Coinbase strives to be the most trusted brand in the space, and has built the world's leading platform for cryptocurrencies serving over 30 million customers. The company is based in San Francisco, California with offices in Chicago, New York and London.

About Gilded



Gilded empowers businesses to transact globally, using blockchain to unlock more efficient business operations. Gilded’s seamless invoicing, payment and accounting software helps businesses get paid faster and more transparently, with dramatically lower fees.

Founded in 2018, Gilded is backed by Techstars, Request Network, and the Association of International Public Accountants (AICPA). Recently, CoinMarketCap announced a successful implementation of Gilded’s digital currency payment solution. In early 2020, Gilded announced partnerships with TrustToken, Paxos and Stablecorp to offer the world’s first B2B payment solution powered by stablecoins. With Gilded’s stablecoin payments product, businesses now have access to instant global settlement and fee-free liquidity.



Get started with Gilded for free at https://gilded.finance



