MediPharm Labs Expands Innovative CBD Product Portfolio By Introducing CBD25:5 Release Formula

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced a further expansion of its innovative, pharma-quality family of branded products with the retail introduction of CBD25:5 Release Formula (“CBD25:5”).



This latest brand – the third launched from MediPharm Labs’ GMP-certified Canadian facility since late March – is ideal for medical patients and adult users who covet a full-spectrum cannabis oil in a specially formulated ratio of approximately 25mg/ml of CBD and 5mg/ml of THC, harnessing the properties of both cannabinoids.

“Canadians have told us loud and clear they want more and better choices at retail and MediPharm Labs is not only listening, we’re acting by delivering a portfolio of quality-tested, Cannabis brands and formulated products – now including CBD25:5 – that consumers can trust for everyday use,” said Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm Labs. “CBD25:5 is an important breakthrough because of its specially designed release formula. Recognizing the potential of this product, we’re delighted to note that Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Canada’s major national medical platform and retailer, as well as several other private provincial distributors have now committed to bringing CBD25:5 to market with more to follow.”

Initial quantities of CBD25:5 recently shipped to Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM, and to cannabis retailers and distributors in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Delivering one of the more differentiated formulations on the market to multiple jurisdictions, MediPharm Labs plans to achieve full national distribution of its branded family of cannabis products , which includes CBD 25 Regular Formula and the more potent CBD 50 Plus Formula already available more broadly.

About MediPharm Labs’ Formulated Oil Products

All of MediPharm Labs’ high-quality, full-spectrum formulated oil products have a unique flavour profile from naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. The coconut/palm based MCT carrier oil was carefully chosen because of the sustainable practices used in its production from plantation through manufacturing.

Most formulated oil products on the market are either high-CBD, high THC or 1:1 balanced products. MediPharm Labs has formulated a diverse ‘Release Formula’ which is dominated by CBD but also offers a ratio of THC since they are both known to work through different pharmacological mechanisms in the human body1.

“From our dedicated R&D group working under a Health Canada-issued Cannabis Research Licence, to our pharma-quality, GMP-certified production team, MediPharm Labs is dedicated to developing Cannabis finished formulated products that Canadians can count on for all of their medicinal, wellness and adult-use needs,” said Mr. McCutcheon. “We look forward to working alone and in partnership to make Canada the world’s foremost legalized cannabis market.”

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing Good Manufacturing Practices certified facilities with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

