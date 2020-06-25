USDA-FNS Approves Inmar Intelligence’s New LifeInCheck™ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Processing Solution

This Electronic Benefit Transfer processing solution approval establishes Inmar as a key player ready-to-perform SNAP and TANF processing services

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced the approval of its new LifeInCheck™ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) processing solution by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for the State of Louisiana. Following a rigorous FNS assessment, Inmar Intelligence’s new EBT solution is ready to process Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. This EBT processing solution approval demonstrates Inmar’s preparedness and commitment to modernize U.S. food assistance programs.

“Passing the FNS assessment is a huge accomplishment for Inmar,” said David Mounts, Chairman and Inmar CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Inmar has been a trusted intermediary for over 40 years, facilitating transactions for promotions and prescriptions, so processing EBT benefits is a natural fit for our capabilities. This marks our first step toward innovating government food assistance programs, and we are delighted to be a part of this journey.”

LifeInCheck™ EBT offers innovative platform advantages for State users, including high system uptime, easier system integration capabilities, user-friendly State administration terminal interfaces, cloud technology and advanced data analysis tools. In addition, LifeInCheck™ EBT has the capability to showcase mobile innovations including digital coupons, nutritional engagement and mobile EBT transactions meant to help make SNAP and TANF recipient lives easier.

“We want to congratulate Inmar on passing FNS’ rigorous assessment,” said Shavana Howard, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Assistant Secretary for Family Support. “We’re excited about what this will mean for our clients in terms of reliability, service and ease of access.”

“We are delighted that we’ve succeeded in developing an approved solution featuring modern architectural advantages meant to deliver dependable EBT processing services and innovations to improve customer service for both States and EBT recipients,” said Poovannan Rathinam, Director, Government Enterprise Architecture, at Inmar Intelligence. “We are eager to take this next step into EBT processing and look forward to seeing the benefits that this solution manifests in communities across the United States.”

