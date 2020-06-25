FONAR Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N. Y., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ-FONR), The Inventor of MR Scanning™, reported today that upon the opening of U.S. markets on June 29, 2020, FONAR will, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell Indexes, be joining the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 3000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted equity index that tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks. The Russell 2000 is a subset of the smallest 2000 components.

Raymond V. Damadian, M.D., Founder and Chairman of FONAR stated, “We believe our inclusion in the Russell indexes is a major milestone for the Company. It reflects FONAR’s strong financial performance and increases the Company’s visibility to investors.”

Timothy Damadian, president and CEO of FONAR, added, "It’s very satisfying to see the Company, in its effort to create shareholder value, recognized for consistently improving its operating performance and financial position over the past decade.”

Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, and are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. FTSE Russell reports that approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. For more information on the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

