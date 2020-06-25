PAE Business Development Appointment to Support National Security Solutions Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has hired former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency senior leader Jerry Blixt as an account director. In this customer-facing role, Blixt will serve as a subject matter expert focused on expanding relationships, developing service solutions and growing PAE’s business portfolio with the NGA and National Reconnaissance Office.



A recognized leader in the intelligence community for 30 years, Blixt served in various roles at the National Security Agency, NGA, Defense Intelligence Agency and other intelligence organizations. He was also executive advisor to the intelligence community for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and led training and analysis operations as an executive at BAE Systems, Inc. He later established a successful Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business focused on the intelligence community.

“Jerry’s extensive background gives him valuable insight to support the growth strategy of our National Security Solutions division,” said PAE National Security Solutions President Chico Moline. “His deep understanding of intelligence community interests will help us better serve our customers and open up opportunities to expand our intelligence support.”

Blixt served as a member of the NGA Executive Committee and Board of Directors. The agency awarded him the William F. Lackman Award for Professional Excellence in Intelligence and Exceptional Dedication to Duty and Country. He is also a recipient of the National Intelligence Gold Medallion, awarded by the Director of National Intelligence.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.

