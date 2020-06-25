Polares Medical Closes a $40M Financing to Complete Pilot Clinical Studies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PALO ALTO, USA, June 25, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Polares Medical SA, a clinical stage medical technology company focused on the development of a unique trans-catheter mitral valve hemi-replacement system to treat patients suffering from mitral regurgitation (MR), announced today the closing of a $40 million financing led by Longitude Capital (Menlo Park) with the participation of Decheng Capital (Menlo Park), Endeavour Vision (Geneva), IDO Investments (Muscat), Earlybird Venture Capital (Berlin), and Wellington Partners (Munich).

Polares Medical’s solution to MR takes a novel approach to the original concept of hemi-replacement of the mitral valve by replacing the posterior leaflet with a prosthetic leaflet designed to enhance coaptation with the native anterior leaflet. Early clinical results have demonstrated the feasibility of this concept. “Polares’ approach to treating MR has the potential to be a new first-line treatment for a large range of both functional and degenerative mitral regurgitation patients. We are excited to partner with the Polares team and this strong group of syndicate partners in the advancement of this innovative hemi-replacement technology,” said Maxwell Bikoff of Longitude Capital.

Polares Medical closed a $25 million Series A financing in 2018 to bring the former Middle Peak Medical technology from an in-vivo proof of concept to a clinical first-in-human. “We achieved the Series A financing objective of bringing the Polares technology to the clinic. With this Series B financing, we intend to advance our clinical studies in Europe and the United States,” said Jacques Essinger, Ph.D, Chairman and CEO.

About Polares Medical Polares Medical SA is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of a unique trans-catheter mitral valve hemi-replacement system to treat patients suffering from mitral regurgitation (MR). Polares Medical was spun off in 2017 from Symetis SA prior to the acquisition of Symetis by Boston Scientific.

About Longitude Capital Longitude Capital is a private investment firm that makes venture growth investments in biotechnology, medical technology and health solutions companies that seek to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life and/or reduce system costs. Longitude Capital invests in both privately held and publicly traded life science companies through a variety of investment approaches. Longitude Capital has offices in Menlo Park, CA, Greenwich, CT and Boston, MA.

Polares Medical SA www.polaresmedical.com +41 21 310 11 20 info@polaresmedical.com

Keywords: Mitral Valve Insufficiency; Mitral Valve; Investments; Capital Financing; Biotechnology; Europe

