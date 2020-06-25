Safe-T Introduces Breakthrough Solution For Secure Remote Access

/EIN News/ -- Safe-T Launches the Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric to Support all Remote Access Scenarios

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the launch of its Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric (PAOF) designed to take its leading Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution to the next level.

ZTNA solutions are designed to help organizations adopt, more effective, security models based on the "never trust, always verify" principle. With the expansion of network boundaries, the required perimeter-based defenses can no longer rely only on firewalls and VPN technologies. At the same time, there is still a huge gap between exploiting the potential of ZNTA technologies, and the actual use cases, capabilities, implementations, and end results.

“Organizations tend to think that the adoption of a Zero Trust-based network is difficult, expensive and entails operational risks,” said Amir Mizhar, Co-Founder, director, President and Chief Software Architect at Safe-T Group. “The result is that the huge technological potential of ZTNA is unfulfilled. Using Safe-T’s transparent deployment, we offer a unique network-centric ability to implement our solution within corporate network VPNs, firewalls and application services, allowing seamless integration across all legacy infrastructure and authentication services.”

Organizations today face a wide range of remote access scenarios and requirements, all of which must be addressed by a single solution, such as:

• Employees and third-party contractors accessing internal resources;

• Internal users connecting via the corporate network accessing internal resources;

• Remote access to cloud-based and on-premises legacy applications; and

• Integration of multi factor authentication (MFA) and identity awareness into all remote access scenarios.

Understanding the need for ZTNA solutions that will coherently and completely address all remote access scenarios and requirements, Safe-T has re-designed its ZTNA solution to create the first ever PAOF, incorporating the following modules:

• The Safe-T Secure Application Access (SAA) – a client-less ZTNA module;

• Support for built-in and third-party MFA and Identity Providers (IdP);

• Supporting re-challenging users with two-factor authentication (2FA) when accessing specific applications;

• Application access control for network connected (internal) users;

• Integration with leading VPNs – adding ZTNA to existing VPNs;

• Reporting on all user and application activity; and

• User behavior anomaly detection.

Safe-T’s new PAOF version of ZTNA solution supports existing VPN solutions, removes the need to re-design the network and access flow, and allows organizations to support all remote access scenarios:

• All user types – people (managed or unmanaged), applications, application programming interfaces (APIs) and connected devices;

• All user locations - external or internal;

• All application types - new or legacy; and

• All application locations - cloud or on-premises.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

