Insuredmine connects with Lightspeed Voice to empower communication for your agency

We are glad to welcome Insuredmine to Lightspeed Voice family of authorized integration partners,”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuredmine an Insuretech solutions platform, announced integration with Lightspeed Voice to extend calling service benefits for the clients. The customers will now experience direct Lightspeed Voice outbound calling from the Insuredmine while working on the software through cloud communication services. Insuredmine is excited to offer controls on the book of business while connecting the Agency Management System with your carrier. Call logs and notes to include a link to the call recording will be automatically placed in your system empowering better integration through the sales pipeline for easy access. Lightspeed Voice is committed to providing customers with the best service in the VoIP industry at the best possible prices with industry-leading features and integration. Insuredmine values prioritizing the need for providing digital connectivity solutions to partner organizations.
— Steven Mohr, Lightspeed VP of Sales & Marketing
"We are glad to welcome Insuredmine to Lightspeed Voice family of authorized integration partners," said lightspeed VP of Sales & Marketing Steven Mohr. We are sure that they will bring a lot of positive credibility in our relationship and that our product will serve the clients with a state-of-art communication system coupled with quality customer service."
The partnership of Insuredmine with Lightspeed Voice is a part of the focus on innovation and integration of maximum connectivity channels making everyday work easier for independent agencies. Lightspeed Voice has an impressive 98% average rolling satisfaction rate and its designation as the fifth fastest-growing communication company in America caught our attention.
"Connectivity is the key in digital technology and we are thrilled to partner with lightspeed for offering telecommunications solutions and sharing our commitment to strengthening business interaction. We feel this would enable us to help serve a lot more agencies bringing us closer to their routines", explained Raution Jaiswal, the Co-founder of Insuredmine.
As discussed by our experts, the key benefits of this collaboration are mentioned below:
- Tracking all communication for a lead in a single place will be made available.
- Complete analytics and call recordings will be useful for management.
- Lightspeed Voice ID will work for SMS automation and other communication.
- Enhanced customer service experience with dedicated quality measures.
About InsuredMine
InsuredMine is an all in one integrated solution helping independent insurance agents optimize and grow their agency by converting, engaging, and retaining clients, all while providing a state-of-the-art experience to the agents as well as their customers. InsuredMine’s CRM helps agents with sales, engagement, analytics, and mobility through the use of its Agency Portal and the Mobile App, and also offers an omnichannel presence to provide the last mile connectivity.
About Lightspeed Voice
Lightspeed Voice is a provider of cloud-hosted IP telephony and business management services. Founded in 2009, Lightspeed Voice delivers flawless VoIP solutions and impeccable customer service throughout the United States and across three continents.
