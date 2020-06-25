/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia launches cloud-native Digital Operations Center software to drive 5G monetization

Digital Operations Center is Nokia’s first automated, cross-domain, digital service and network slice management software product

Digital Operations Center enables a new slice-based innovation ecosystem and new revenue opportunities by offering Network as a Service capabilities to new industries, or verticals

Digital Operations Center is cloud-native, and built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation to give scale, flexibility, and operational efficiencies

25 June 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today introduced its cloud-native Digital Operations Center software solution to give communication service providers (CSPs) new revenue-enhancing opportunities with an automated platform that manages 5G slice-based services securely and cost effectively throughout the entire lifecycle of services.

As Nokia’s first network slicing management product, Digital Operations Center provides a secure and fully automated process to design, deploy and operate network slices at scale across multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-technology environments.

Digital Operations Center is built in a modular form that includes the Nokia Orchestration Center and the Nokia Assurance Center. The new solution gives CSPs the ability to deliver and oversee network slices at scale and speed through closed-loop automation; and helps CSPs adhere to Service Level Agreements (SLAs) as they expand into vertical industries

By closing the loop between traditionally separate fulfilment and assurance processes, CSPs can intelligently manage the full-service lifecycle to drive the most optimized use of infrastructure resources; to limit overprovisioning; and to automate service delivery and service optimization.

Digital Operations Center is built on Nokia’s multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-technology Common Software Foundation (CSF) that enables customers to use their choice of deployment strategies. CSF makes Nokia’s software products easier to deploy, integrate, and upgrade using a variety of cloud-native principles, in order to give operators the needed flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs at a time of growing network complexity.

The advent of 5G with its sharp expansion of capacity and data throughput will let carriers customize their high-speed networks into ‘slices’ for enterprise subscribers based on defined needs, such as a virtual gaming company requiring a two-hour slice or a sports stadium needing one running four hours.

Nokia is helping Singtel trial its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform that aims to give the Singapore operator greater control and visibility of slicing capabilities across its network, while addressing specific 5G needs of enterprises with speed, efficiency and flexibility.

Digital Operations Center will be available at scale by the end of the year.



Anil Rao, Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason, said: “To deliver a high level of network dynamicity and control to enterprises while guaranteeing SLAs and customer experience, CSPs will need to evolve their operations to an intent driven automated operations model. Nokia’s Digital Operations Center, combining network orchestration and assurance capabilities, provides the key software building blocks for intent driven operations and enables CSPs to offer on-demand enterprise network services based on 5G network slicing.”

Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, said: “We are pleased to be working with Nokia to trial our network slicing capabilities. Nokia’s technology leadership, through its truly cloud-native approach to software, gives us the confidence of providing enterprises new 5G services with the scale and speed they expect from operators.”

Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer, Nokia Software, said: “Nokia Digital Operations Center is an important step to making the full set of network slicing capabilities available for CSPs as we move from the consumer aspect of 5G to the enterprise and industrial side of 5G. Digital Operations Center encompasses a full menu of capabilities, all built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation, to give our customers the full flexibility and agility they need to deliver to their customers.”

Additional Resources

Video: Digital Operations Center

Video interview: Digital Operations Center

Webinar: Digital Operations Center

Webpage: Digital Operations Center

Brochure: Digital Operations Center

Webpage: Nokia FlowOne

Webpage: Nokia Assurance Center webpage

Webpage: Nokia Experience Center webpage

Webpage: 5G Operations webpage

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.