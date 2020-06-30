Learn & Play Montessori Announces Post on Dublin Preschool Issues as Schools Reopen
We are really excited to reopen our preschools throughout the East Bay not just in Dublin.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, is proud to announce the reopening of its Dublin preschool. The school is following all county, state, and federal protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are really excited to reopen our preschools throughout the East Bay not just in Dublin," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "We've beefed up our website to showcase the efforts we are making due to COVID-19, plus added additional resources on remote learning, Facebook live, and new materials that can be purchased to support Montessori education in the home.
Parents who want to know more about the school's philosophy for Montessori preschool can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/. Those who are interested in Dublin preschool information can visit the page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-san-ramon/. Parents can also call in about potential school tours, which may resume soon, as well as get information on the best-in-class Montessori programs available in Dublin.
MONTESSORI PRESCHOOL AND STEM LEARNING
Here is background on this release. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many East Bay parents brought their children to Learn and Play Montessori to experience a best-in-class Montessori program. They were understandably concerned about laying the foundation for excellence in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) by leveraging the Montessori method. Montessori empowers students to learn how to learn, and to love learning. In addition, its hands on methodology and self-paced rhythm allow children to move as quickly, or as slowly, as they need to. In this way, the foundation for lifelong learning is encouraged and instilled in the child. Finally, in addition to a best-in-class Montessori program in Dublin, Danville, and Fremont, the campuses offered convenient hours and drop offs, so that busy commuters had a wonderful place to place their children. With the reopening, the plan is to get back on track in a safe and secure manner.
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten, in not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.
