What will 2020’s National Night Out look like in light of COVID-19 and other community challenges?
The most effective weapon in the war on drugs is education.
Foundation for a Drug-Free World is amongst groups nationwide that find National Night Out is an important platform to help reach and educate at-risk citizens.
People are dying. We see drugs in every corner of our communities. Our youth, our family members, our friends all need to be educated about drugs.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year after year the Foundation for a Drug-Free World participates in the annual National Night Out, distributing its award-winning The Truth About Drugs program materials throughout the nation’s capital. www.drugfreeworlddc.org
National Night Out is a police-sponsored event held throughout the US to encourage communities to work and live in harmony together with their police.
Volunteers in turquoise Drug-Free World shirts man booths in all of DC’s police districts, reaching thousands of citizens and answering questions about specific drugs and their effects.
But in 2020, National Night Out events around the country will be a challenge due to the restrictions of COVID-19. With live events being cancelled and agency staffs still under stay-at-home restrictions and COVID-19 positive statistics still on the rise in some areas, the news about drug overdoses and the need for drug education programs seems to have taken a back seat to the devastating COVID-19 demands. And there is heightened tension between communities and their police.
These are huge challenges. How do you reach those in need?
This year, according to various sources, some states, including Texas, will hold their National Night Out events on October 6th instead of the usual first Tuesday in August. Other areas are moving ahead with the traditional August date.
In either case, it is encouraging that National Night Out, as a vital tradition that raises the camaraderie between officials and residents in communities across the country, is being held no matter the date.
These events give platforms to hundreds of social outreach and drug education programs that speak directly to citizens and offer solutions.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers are eager to participate in order to bring the importance of the drug education message back to the community as a priority issue.
Chief of Police Peter Newsham, Metropolitan Police Department Washington, DC, shared, “It’s a chance to bring neighborhoods together with the men and women who protect them. The safety of our communities depends on both law enforcement and the neighbors they serve. National Night Out enhances that cooperation.” https://natw.org/
Citing drugs as a key factor in many crimes, Rev. Susan Taylor, faith liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, shared, “Education is key in helping reduce our drug problem which in many cases leads to an uptrend in crime. Synthetic drugs and others continue to plague the DC metro area with too many overdoses.”
“People are dying. We see drugs in every corner of our communities. Our youth, our family members, our friends all need to be educated about drugs. We are working in coalition with government agencies, parents, police, other drug education programs, churches, teachers and other organizations in doing just that. If we can save one life we are winning but if we can save hundreds we can save our city,” Rev. Taylor added.
Started in 1984, National Night Out, promotes a spirit of partnership between police and their communities while involving all in crime-prevention activities annually on the first Tuesday of August. Each police district celebrates this partnership as National Night Out brings to community police and residents together.
Used widely by DC Prevention Centers, religious organizations, re-entry programs, government agencies and non-profits in the Washington, DC, metro area as well as around the country, The Truth About Drugs program materials empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.
The Truth About Drugs booklets make the point that drugs are not the solution: “Difficult as it may be to face one’s problems, the consequences of drug use are always worse than the problem one is trying to solve with them.”
The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s The Truth About Drugs program which is one of the world’s largest non-governmental drug education and prevention campaigns. Evidence-based studies have shown that when young people are provided with true information about drugs, usage rates drop.
Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.
