Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,478 in the last 365 days.

Nevada Copper Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- YERINGTON, Nev., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on Wednesday, June 24th in Vancouver. Shareholders holding a total of 500,822,900 common shares of the Company were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 61% of the total 819,735,897 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Voting Details

The following nine persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results shown below:

Director Votes For % For Votes
Withheld		 % Withheld
Tom Albanese 470,372,650 99.93% 349,860 0.07%
Michael Brown 470,332,222 99.92% 390,288 0.08%
Justin Cochrane 470,129,225 99.87% 593,285 0.13%
Phillip Day 470,307,904 99.91% 414,605 0.09%
Ricardo De Armas 470,327,374 99.92% 395,136 0.08%
Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese 437,521,934 92.95% 33,200,576 7.05%
Stephen Gill 470,172,021 99.88% 550,489 0.12%
Evgenij Iorich 437,864,078 93.02% 32,858,432 6.98%
G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter 437,903,707 93.03% 32,818,802 6.97%

At the Meeting, shareholders also fixed the number of Directors at nine for the ensuing year, voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration, approved amendments to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and approved all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Evan Spencer, President and CEO
NEVADA COPPER CORP. 
www.nevadacopper.com

For further information contact:
Rich Matthews, Investor Relations
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 604 355 7179

Primary Logo

You just read:

Nevada Copper Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.