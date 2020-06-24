Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Andrew Peller Limited Announces Senior Management Change

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (Toronto Stock Exchange: ADW.A/ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”) announced that Randy Powell, President of the company, has resigned to pursue other interests, effective July 8, 2020.  John Peller, Chief Executive Officer will resume his responsibilities on an interim basis.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at the Company, we would like to thank Randy for his valuable contribution over the last 10 years as a former board member and more recently as President.  We wish him well in his future opportunities,” said John Peller, Chief Executive Officer.

About Andrew Peller Limited Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium VQA brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.

For more information, please contact:      
Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

