Thryv, Inc. Named G2 Leader in Nine Categories for Summer 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, has been named a leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Summer 2020 Reports. G2 is the largest tech marketplace where small businesses can discover and review current technology, and ultimately make smarter software purchasing decisions.

Thryv is pleased to announce awards as a leader in the following Small Business categories: Overall Small Business Software, Easiest Admin, Best Support and Easiest Set Up.

Because Thryv provides its users a multitude of capabilities, such as CRM, marketing automation, payments, online scheduling, social media management and more, the software was ranked as a leader across nine key categories.

Leaders* are measured and determined based on two dynamics: high customer satisfaction and dominating market presence. All awards are solely determined by validated users from confirmed businesses. Their reviews are paired with their sentiment and commentary about the software.

Here’s a sampling of Thryv’s Summer 2020 Leadership categories:

CRM: Thryv soared 39 positions higher than last season into leader status for Small Business CRM.

Thryv soared 39 positions higher than last season into leader status for Small Business CRM. Online Reputation Management: Launched in 2019, this is a new category for Thryv, which was ranked in the Top 5 this season.

Launched in 2019, this is a new category for Thryv, which was ranked in the Top 5 this season. Appointment Scheduling: Thryv moved into the Top 5 in this category for small businesses.

Thryv moved into the Top 5 in this category for small businesses. Social Media Management: Thryv is now a Top 10 Leader for small businesses that want better management of their social media.

Thryv is now a Top 10 Leader for small businesses that want better management of their social media. Marketing Automation: Thryv entered this category for the first time and landed as Leader #12 among 89 competitors. Thryv scored higher in customer satisfaction than leading competitor, Keap, which has a 15-year head start in this market.

Thryv is also ranked as a Leader in other key areas that impact small business, such as Payment Gateways, Local Marketing and Local Listings Management.

“While many of our competitors focus on marketing a single-point solution, such as email or CRM only, Thryv provides an all-in-one solution that simplifies and centralizes the functionality that any small business will need,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv VP of Product & Marketing. “We understand that with more functionality inherently comes more challenges in continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience across all facets of our software.

“Thryv continues to demonstrate it provides an easy solution that doesn’t shortchange anything. This recognition from G2, from verified Thryv users, proves that our clients don’t give up great functionality for a full-service solution, and we’re dedicated to continued innovation on all fronts.”

*G2 categorizes software platforms into four buckets:

Leaders are rated for high customer service and high market presence

High performers are rated for high customer satisfaction, but low market presence

Contenders are scored with high market presence, but low customer satisfaction

Niche rankings are low in both dynamics

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software that helps 55,000+ small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

###

Paige Blankenship Thryv, Inc. 972.453.3012 paige.blankenship@thryv.com