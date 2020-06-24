MasterCraft Announces the All-New 2021 ProStar

Utilizing advanced technology and unprecedented design, the newest generation of MasterCraft’s legendary ProStar is set out to be the industry’s best ski boat

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holding’s Inc.’s subsidiary (NASDAQ: MCFT), today announced the launch of the next generation of the iconic ProStar for the 2021 model year. The latest iteration is engineered with advanced technology which allows for thoughtfully integrated features that cater not just to the skier behind the boat, but to the driver and crew as well.



For the new ProStar, MasterCraft focused on maintaining its renowned wake size and softness while developing a new proprietary hull and four-fin system for exceptional tracking and precise steering control. Combined with an optimized command center featuring a 10” screen with new three-event software, a new construction process for a quieter and sturdier ride, as well as other upgraded comfort and usability features, the 2021 ProStar aims to revolutionize waterskiing like it did more than 50 years ago.

“For 2021, we built an entirely new paradigm of ski boat that delivers unprecedented precision control and performance details that passionate waterski enthusiasts demand, and continue to expect from MasterCraft,” MasterCraft’s CEO Fred Brightbill said. “The new ProStar is thoughtfully crafted inside and out, staying true to our heritage while elevating our best-in-class three-event ski boat reputation for the professional skier, recreational skier and drivers, alike.”

“The 2021 ProStar undoubtably sets a new precedent for ski boats in the three-event arena,” world record holder and MasterCraft Corporate Athlete Freddy Krueger said. “The new ProStar is remarkably minimalistic while maintaining the high-quality fit, finish and performance people expect from MasterCraft. It’s proprietary hull rails, four fins, motorbox design, 10” screen with new three event software and more, have made it truly unlike any other ski boat on the market. We are excited to see how it will propel the sport of waterskiing in the future.”

For more information about the new ProStar’s details that deliver, please visit www.mastercraft.com/prostar .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit http://investors.mastercraft.com/, www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

MasterCraft Marketing Contact:

Natalie Childress

(423) 884-7731

Natalie.Childress@mastercraft.com

Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

George Steinbarger

Chief Revenue Officer

(423) 884-7141

George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com