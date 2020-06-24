ABM Franchising Group Earns 2020 Stevie® Award

American Business Awards® Honors ABM Franchising Group’s Support Team with a Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM (NYSE: ABM), was named a winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category of the 18th Annual American Business Awards. This marks the fifth time in ten years the company has been recognized by the American Business Awards.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“I’m so proud of our Support Team for earning a 2020 Stevie Award,” said Bruce Phibbs, Senior Vice President of ABM Franchising Group. “Our talented team of 14 support specialists excels at providing outstanding customer support to a vast community of approximately 3,000 franchise employees.”

ABM Franchising Group’s Support Team serves the diverse needs of two distinct franchise networks, Linc Service and TEGG. The franchise networks deliver mechanical and electrical service and preventive maintenance solutions to commercial and industrial buildings. The overall network has more than 230 franchises located throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Europe.

The Support Team provides day-to-day operational support, while developing and implementing new software solutions and processes for sales, accounting, business management and operations. The department has maintained a 98% satisfied customer approval rating for the past 12 years, a two-hour response time and a weekly close rate of 94% for open support calls.

In 2019, the support team processed 12,268 calls from Linc Service and TEGG franchises. In addition to responding to support calls, the team implemented new accounting, mobile, pricing, and proposal software.

ABM Franchising Group previously received Stevie Awards in the Support Department of the Year category in 2014 and in 2018, a Stevie Award in Customer Service Team of the Year category in 2016 and was a finalist for Support Department of the Year in 2010.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

One judge for the American Business Awards referred to ABM as having, “… strong performance and accomplishments in 2019 during a period of big change” and another said, “This team is a versatile customer service team that not only supports customers, but also develops software”.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of the 2020 Stevie winners are available at StevieAwards.com/ABA .

Connect with ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

CONTACT

Media:

Kristy Miller

(678) 268-4242

kristy.miller@abm.com