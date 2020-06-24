Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,438 in the last 365 days.

9F Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: JFU), a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.9fgroup.com/ or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company's IR Department at ir@9fbank.com.cn.

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China with the footprint expanding overseas. The Company provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation, all integrated under a single digital financial account.

For more information, please visit http://ir.9fgroup.com/.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
In China:
9F Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Cecilia Ma
E-mail: ir@9fbank.com.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com 

You just read:

9F Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.