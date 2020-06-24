9F Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: JFU), a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.9fgroup.com/ or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company's IR Department at ir@9fbank.com.cn .

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China with the footprint expanding overseas. The Company provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation, all integrated under a single digital financial account.

For more information, please visit http://ir.9fgroup.com/ .

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

In China:

9F Inc.

Head of Investor Relations

Cecilia Ma

E-mail: ir@9fbank.com.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US