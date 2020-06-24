Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that the quarterly dividend on its 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”) will be paid on Monday, August 3, 2020 to holders of record on July 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash at a rate of $17.1875 per share of Preferred Stock.



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com .

