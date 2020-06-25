David Benn Named Super Lawyers’® Rising Star for 2020

Benn, Haro, & Isaacs, PLLC Attorney receives prestigious award for third consecutive year based on peer recognition and professional achievement.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benn, Haro, & Isaacs, PLLC, a leading workers’ compensation law firm serving clients throughout the state of Florida, announced that attorney and founding partner, David Benn, has been named a Super Lawyers’® Rising Star for 2020. He was previously named a Rising Star in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that annually identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and have been recognized by their peers. The selection process is driven by independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Rising Stars program, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or have been practicing law for 10 years or less. While up to five percent of the lawyers in a given state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent are named to the more exclusive Rising Stars list.

“At Benn, Haro, & Isaacs, we take great pride in providing exceptional service to our clients, addressing all their needs during the litigation process, and delivering favorable results,” said Attorney Benn. “It’s an honor to be recognized again by Super Lawyers and my peers and humbling to be named a Rising Star for 2020. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the same great experience throughout the remainder of this year and beyond.”

Attorney Benn was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 2002 from Boston University and then attended law school at Rutgers University School of Law-Camden where he received his Juris Doctorate in 2005. While in law school, Benn was a judicial intern for the Honorable James T. Giles, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and is a member of the Florida Bar.

The team at Benn, Haro, and Isaac, PLLC is proud of the hard work and dedication that David Benn is being so prestigiously recognized for.

More About Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC:

Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC is a team of Florida attorneys and staff that are dedicated to providing personalized representation for workers who have been injured on the job in any type of accident. The firm offers free consultations and delivers legal services for workers’ compensation claims on a contingency fee basis.

Founded by attorneys David Benn, William Haro, and Stacey Isaacs, the BHI team has 45 years of collective legal experience. The firm represents clients throughout the state of Florida and currently has eight offices located Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sunrise, and Tampa.

For more information, visit www.accidentlawyerfl.com or call 954-716-8287.