Harte Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "AGM"). At the AGM, management of the Company provided a corporate update, the highlights of which included, among others:



Mine Restart – The Company has completed a detailed restart and 18-month operating plan for the Sugar Zone Mine, which will see the mine return to 800 tpd by the end of the year. In the meantime, the care and maintenance teams continue to keep the mine in good stead for recommencement of operations.





– Grade control practices are being improved to better manage ore recovery and grade, once mining resumes. Expansion Study – The Company is exploring an expansion scenario to increase mine and mill throughput by 50%, from 800 tpd to 1,200 tpd. Previous studies determined that the Sugar Zone Mine could support 1,200 tpd based on the current Mineral Resource Estimate (see press release dated April 8, 2019). The Feasibility Study RFP process is approximately 90% complete and an independent mining engineer has been engaged to assist with optimization, mine planning and scheduling. The Company expects to deliver a Feasibility Study in the fourth quarter of this year.





Sam Coetzer, President and CEO commented:



“Over the last two months, a lot has been accomplished to significantly de-risk the start-up plan and reposition the Company to take control of the mining operations. While we remain in temporary care and maintenance, the Company has been in constant communication with employees and various stakeholders, who have expressed a keen interest and readiness to get back to work and the mine and surface infrastructure remain in excellent working condition. It is a priority for the Company to obtain financing in order to resume operations. To that end, management is working diligently with the Board to obtain financing to ensure the Company is fully funded through restart and future mine expansion and we will be providing an update to the market as information becomes available.”

Voting Results

56.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Each of the matters presented at the AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Election of Directors

Nominees Number of Votes For Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Samuel T. Coetzer 456,257,746 6,985,605 98.49% 1.51% Geoffrey Cohen 384,362,078 78,881,273 82.97% 17.03% Joseph Conway 456,525,086 6,568,105 98.58% 1.42% James Gallagher 455,767,816 7,475,535 98.39% 1.61% Stephen G. Roman 386,910,227 76,333,124 83.52% 16.48% Michael W. Scherb 362,917,051 100,326,300 78.34% 21.66% Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe 410,946,970 52,296,381 88.71% 11.29%

Other Matters

Number of Votes For Number of Votes Withheld*/Against Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld*/Against Appointment of Auditors* 474,090,770 7,795,380 98.38% 1.62% Approval of Warrants Issued to ANR Investments B.V. 392,544,146 70,699,205 84.74% 15.26% Approval of Warrants Issued to ANR Investments B.V. (Majority of Minority) 185,827,812 70,699,205 72.44% 27.56% Approval of Unallocated Options, Rights or Other Entitlements under the Option Plan 392,038,591 71,204,760 84.63% 15.37% Approval of Deferred Share Unit Plan 432,843,670 30,399,681 93.44% 6.56% Approval of Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan 433,440,036 29,803,315 93.57% 6.43%

Technical Information



Scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Martin Raffield, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Harte Gold, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT”, on the OTC under the symbol “HRTFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “H4O”.

For further information, please visit www.hartegold.com or contact:

Shawn Howarth

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 416-368-0999

E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

