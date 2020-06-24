Top IP Litigation Attorney John Ulin Joins TroyGould

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TroyGould , a nationally recognized law firm with a fifty-year track record of success, today announced that John Ulin , a leader in the intellectual property (IP) bar and distinguished trial lawyer, has joined the firm as Member. Mr. Ulin brings more than 25 years of experience to TroyGould and an outstanding reputation as a copyright and trademark litigator and in commercial litigation more broadly.

“We are proud to welcome John to TroyGould and know that our clients will benefit from his significant experience litigating more than 200 copyright and trademark cases across the country, including a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case,” said Istvan Benko , Managing Member of TroyGould. “John has an established track record of successful outcomes for high profile and complex lawsuits. He will be a tremendous asset to our firm's strong litigation practice.”

Prior to joining TroyGould, Mr. Ulin was a Partner at Arnold & Porter. He has represented television networks, movies studios, music companies, major sports leagues, and technology, software and apparel companies in cutting edge copyright litigation involving infringement and fair use, digital piracy, and new technologies, among other issues. He has also earned a reputation for successful trademark enforcement and counterfeit prevention, representing some of the world’s leading brand owners in the entertainment, consumer products, apparel and toy industries, among others. Mr. Ulin also enjoys a rich pro bono practice. He has been recognized by the ACLU and Common Cause for his work involving voting rights, educational equity, immigrants’ rights and legal protection for the homeless.

“I am excited to join a firm where outstanding lawyering and outstanding people both matter,” said Ulin. “TroyGould is a professional community that terrific lawyers call home. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to expand the firm’s litigation practice and to develop a rich copyright, trademark and entertainment and media practice in the coming months and years.”

Professional Background of John Ulin

John Ulin earned a Master of Laws (L.L.M.) from Harvard Law School, a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from UCLA School of Law and an A.B from Brown University.

Prior to entering private practice, he served as judicial law clerk to the Hon. Wm. Matthew Byrne, Jr., U.S. District Court for the Central Division of California, and the Hon. Ferdinand F. Fernandez, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Mr. Ulin is the incoming Chair of the University of Southern California Intellectual Property Institute. He also serves on the Board of the Los Angeles Copyright Society and the legal advisory board of the Copyright Alliance. He is also on the Board of Directors of the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, which has recognized him four times for his civil rights work, and previously was a Board member of California Common Cause and the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles. Mr. Ulin is a member of the executive committee of the Board of Trustees of Camp Dudley, the nation’s oldest summer camp for boys, in Westport, New York.



Mr. Ulin received the prestigious California Lawyer Attorney of the Year (“CLAY”) award for his work on behalf of homeless veterans in Los Angeles. He has been named a Southern California Super Lawyer for 2017 – 2020 and earned recognition for his role in the successful representation of major television networks in American Broadcasting Cos., Inc. v. Aereo, Inc., which was decided by the United States Supreme Court in 2014. Mr. Ulin is a frequent speaker on copyright and trademark issues at leading law schools and was recognized by the Daily Journal as one of the “Top Intellectual Property Lawyers” in California for 2014 and 2015.

About TroyGould

TroyGould is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm’s clients range from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, technology, financial services, food and beverage, entertainment/media, manufacturing, real estate, consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more information, visit TroyGould.com .