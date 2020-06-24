CannaBIZ Connection and Sensi Media Group Partner to Launch “Sensi Connects”

National Cannabis Business Platform Expands to Florida and Pennsylvania Cannabis Communities

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensi Media Group LLC , a leading pro-cannabis media company with lifestyle magazines in 15 markets coast to coast, and CannaBIZ Connection , a Michigan-based cannabis networking platform announced a partnership and the launch of SensiConnects.com. Sensi Connects is an online community where business owners can connect and build relationships with other entrepreneurs and service providers in the cannabis industry nationwide. For now Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania are the focus of the merger. Other states to be added in the near future.



“I am excited about this partnership and the opportunities it will bring to the businesses in the markets where we are expanding. I have had the honor of working closely with Sensi Media Group for the last 18 months and launched Sensi Magazine in Michigan in 2019. Together, we are going to help connect the industry nationally, in a state by state ongoing effort that will follow legalization wherever it happens,” said Jamie Cooper, Sensi Connects Managing Director.

The purpose of the partnership is to build communities around cannabis and cannabis businesses nationally—something that both Sensi and CannaBIZ Connection believe can be done through integrating the publication and the platform and hosting events that continue to bring the industry and its supporters together. With eleven states adopting adult-use cannabis and 35 with medical-only, the market for a business connection platform continues to grow.

“Jamie and the team have created a community that connects owners in a way that solves business challenges. Sensi is all about bringing would-be consumers and non-consumers together. We are thrilled to bring this platform into our Sensi ecosystem and pumped for the value we will be able to create for cannabis owners all around the country,” said Ron Kolb, Founder of Sensi Magazine.

Weekly Virtual B2B Speed Networking Events

Sensi Connects will host virtual speed networking events in all of its markets each week, giving business professionals the opportunity to build relationships through conversation and be a part of a growing referral network nationwide. Licensed cannabis business professionals and ancillary providers are invited to attend the virtual speed networking events at no cost. Visit https://sensiconnects.com/all-events/ to RSVP.

Events will include door prizes and giveaways from Sensi Connects partners.

Annual and Bi-annual Sensi Connects memberships are available for purchase. Sensi Magazine Advertisers are provided a membership as part of their advertising agreement.

About Sensi Connects

Sensi Connects, formerly CannaBIZ Connection, helps support a community of businesses and organizations by connecting them to potential prospects, strategic partners and the resources they need to be successful. Sensi Connects was co-founded by Sensi Media Group and cannabis industry insider, Jamie Cooper, who is recognized for her business acumen as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan by the Grand Rapids Business Journal in 2018 and 2019 and GRBJ’s 40 Under 40. Jamie has hosted over 100 events in the cannabis space since launching CannaBIZ Connection in 2018. https://sensiconnects.com/

About Sensi Media Group

Sensi Media Group LLC., is a Colorado-based media company with a cannabis lifestyle focus. The company’s flagship print publication Sensi Magazine has been named “Best Publication” by the Cannabis Business Awards for three consecutive years. Since its first print publication in the Denver market in 2016, Sensi Media Group has grown to over 40 markets with 15 city-based publications in print in addition to a large digital readership and robust social media community. Sensi Media Group’s marquee community and industry-building live event initiatives, Sensi Night, Sensi Connects, and SensiXchange, feature a venerable who’s-who list of cannabis industry pioneers, Fortune 500 business titans, global celebrities, professional athletes, medical experts, and community leaders from the local to national levels. www.sensimag.com

