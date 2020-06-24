UPS Commends Georgia Legislature On Passing Hate Crimes Bill

Urges Governor to Swiftly Sign Legislation into Law

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global leader in logistics, commends the Georgia Senate and House on approving bipartisan legislation that includes additional penalties and sentences for any crime motivated by a victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or physical ability.

“The bipartisan actions of Georgia’s lawmakers this week have brought this country one step closer to ensuring that hate crimes will not be tolerated anywhere in America,” said Carol Tomé, UPS CEO. “We still have more to do to eradicate racism, bigotry and hate in our communities and UPS will continue to be a part of those efforts to make justice and equity a reality for all.”

Last month UPS announced it was stepping up its actions in support of justice , reform and equality for members of the Black community in response to the peaceful protests calling for needed change. Advocating for passage of a hate crimes law in Georgia and the other three states without such legislation - Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming - is part of that commitment.

