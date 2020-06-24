Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

June 24, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 22, 2020 in respect of the first quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 ( www.shell.com/annualreport ).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Jessica Uhl 22 June 2020 RDSA 255.46 EUR 15.69 Harry Brekelmans 22 June 2020 RDSA 1,420.56 EUR 15.69 Ronan Cassidy 22 June 2020 RDSB 1,738.48 GBP 13.02 Donny Ching 22 June 2020 RDSA 1,630.14 EUR 15.69 Wael Sawan 22 June 2020 RDSA 848.36 EUR 15.69 Huibert Vigeveno 22 June 2020 RDSA 302.73 EUR 15.69 Maarten Wetselaar 22 June 2020 RDSA 585.86 EUR 15.69

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.



This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary



LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 15.69 Volume 255.46 Total 4,008.17 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



255.46

15.69

4,008.17 Date of transaction 22/06/2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 15.69 Volume 1,420.56 Total 22,288.59 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,420.56

15.69

22,288.59 Date of transaction 22/06/2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency GBP Price 13.02 Volume 1,738.48 Total 22,635.01 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,738.48

13.02

22,635.01 Date of transaction 22/06/2020 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 15.69 Volume 1,630.14 Total 25,576.90 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,630.14

15.69

25,576.90 Date of transaction 22/06/2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 15.69 Volume 848.36 Total 13,310.77 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



848.36

15.69

13,310.77 Date of transaction 22/06/2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 15.69 Volume 302.73 Total 4,749.83 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



302.73

15.69

4,749.83 Date of transaction 22/06/2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam



