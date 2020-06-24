Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

June 24, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 22, 2020 in respect of the first quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Jessica Uhl 22 June 2020 RDSA   255.46  EUR 15.69
Harry Brekelmans 22 June 2020 RDSA   1,420.56  EUR 15.69
Ronan Cassidy 22 June 2020 RDSB   1,738.48  GBP 13.02
Donny Ching 22 June 2020 RDSA   1,630.14  EUR 15.69
Wael Sawan 22 June 2020 RDSA   848.36  EUR 15.69
Huibert Vigeveno 22 June 2020 RDSA   302.73  EUR 15.69
Maarten Wetselaar 22 June 2020 RDSA   585.86  EUR 15.69

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
                                               
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                                               
Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                       
                                               
ENQUIRIES                                         
                                               
Shell Media Relations                                    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550      

                                               
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 15.69
Volume 255.46
Total 4,008.17
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

255.46
15.69
4,008.17
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 15.69
Volume 1,420.56
Total 22,288.59
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,420.56
15.69
22,288.59
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 13.02
Volume 1,738.48
Total 22,635.01
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,738.48
13.02
22,635.01
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 15.69
Volume 1,630.14
Total 25,576.90
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,630.14
15.69
25,576.90
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 15.69
Volume 848.36
Total 13,310.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

848.36
15.69
13,310.77
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 15.69
Volume 302.73
Total 4,749.83
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

302.73
15.69
4,749.83
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 15.69
Volume 585.86
Total 9,192.14
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

585.86
15.69
9,192.14
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam

