Crypto Money Soft Inc proudly announces future plans and the addition of several key team members to their roster
DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Sudhir Chainani, President and CEO of Crypto Money Soft Inc., is pleased to announce the company’s future plans and the expansion of the team. The significant changes to the team will include the addition of several key players across various disciplines.
Crypto Money Soft Inc. has combined with XO Barter to provide software that enables barter exchanges operated by independent entrepreneurs as well as established companies.
“The coming together of Crypto Money Soft and XO Barter creates unlimited possibilities for the growth of our unified business model,” commented Steve Chainani.
As a result of the new partnership, Crypto Money Soft will welcome new staff.
“The addition of Crypto money soft technologies to the XO Barter Software facilitates tremendous scale as we embark on the next phase of our growth trajectory,” says Parth Parikh, the President of XO Barter.
Bill Coffman, Crypto Money Soft Chief Technology Officer, says, “We are excited to innovate and advance technology solutions, to address a market void for barter exchange operators.”
The company has also introduced Harrison Turner, who is the new Chief Financial Officer. In a statement to Access Wire, Turner noted, “My role is to ensure the seamless merger of XO Barter and Crypto Money Soft and to create financial synergies.”
Additional new team members include Chief Alliances Officer Abhishek Singh, Chief Marketing Officer Marta Yaney, and the Head of Crypto Money Soft Accelerator Derek Van Vliet.
About Crypto Money Soft Inc
Crypto Money Soft Inc. operates a software service platform that enables barter exchanges operated by independent entrepreneurs as well as established companies. The technology was developed in India and New Zealand and provides an end to end solution for businesses wanting to operate their own ecommerce website. In the future, the company plans to enable price discovery using one or more crypto currencies as the medium of exchange.
Steve Chainani
