Loro Parque commemorates the 10th anniversary of the rescue of the orca Morgan

Taking advantage of the date and the fact that Morgan is deaf, the Park wanted to draw attention to serious consequences of underwater noise on the cetaceans

Morgan was able to integrate easily and has managed to establish positive social bonds so that in Sep 2018, she gave birth to her first baby, Ula. Today, both live in perfect harmony with each other.” — Dr. Javier Almunia, PhD, Director of Loro Parque Fundación