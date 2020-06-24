Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hinterland announces changes in its Board of Directors

Hinterland Metals Inc. (“Hinterland” or the “Company”) announces that, effective immediately, Yaron Conforti has tendered his resignation as director of the Company. Jack Wortzman has been appointed as director of the Company to fill in the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Conforti for his valuable contributions to the Company.

Jack Wortzman played an integral role within the Final Engineering components of the Industrial and manufacturing Engineer department of the Oakville Assembly Plant of Ford of Canada for a period of eighteen years. His achievement were the installation of robotic projects and efficiencies which resulted in savings in manpower reductions and higher quality product. He was also instrumental in designing and implementing a method for the distribution of daily workload and task costs in the installation and service of HVAC at Enbridge and Direct Energy for twelve years. He holds a degree from Ryerson University in Cost Accounting.

Company Information

For further information, please contact:

Hinterland Metals Inc.
1 Adelaide Street East
Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario
M5C 2V9
Attention: Binyomin Posen, Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Corina Dragos
Garfinkle Biderman LLP
+1 4168697627
email us here

Hinterland announces changes in its Board of Directors

