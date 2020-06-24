Kraken Adds AR Quick Look to Help Furniture and Retail Companies Test Interactive Experiences

Marketing Teams Can Now Tap Into Their 3D Library to Preview AR Content on iOS Devices; No 3D Experience Required

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, La., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TurboSquid adds augmented reality (AR) support to Kraken Enterprise, its custom 3D asset management platform. Sales and marketing teams can now quickly preview AR-compatible models on their phone or tablet, helping them test ideas and check model quality before apps are developed.

With consumers continuing to buy more items online, the race to sell products in an enticing way has led many retailers to augmented reality. From 360-degree shoppable rooms and furniture placement tools to try-before-you-buy apps from major beauty and fashion brands, AR apps are quickly gaining traction as a means to improve the customer experience. However, sharing models can be difficult and burdensome, especially for users who don’t have much experience with 3D.

“When it comes to exploring a product or judging it in a room, 2D can’t compete. AR is a revolution for decision making, which is why we wanted to give marketing teams even more access to it,” said Matt Wisdom, TurboSquid CEO. “With this new update, anyone can easily preview USDz content from wherever they are, giving them a better way to envision what their end user will actually see.”

When users want to open or share an AR file with Kraken, they simply have to create a link. Once generated, anyone can preview the models using Apple’s built-in AR mode. Whether it’s assessing individual objects or placing products within an environment, the new AR support will help global/remote teams answer visual questions much faster before they move onto the more cash-intensive development phase.

Kraken Enterprise was created in 2019 to help brands manage their huge 3D libraries. Using the same tools they’ve used to run the world’s biggest 3D marketplace, TurboSquid has unleashed a platform that can easily organize thousands of models in a highly searchable way. By centralizing 3D assets, Kraken allows brands to be nimble with their digital marketing, encouraging more business and fewer returns. Kraken customers include everyone from name-brand furniture companies to titans of the Fortune 500.

Kraken Enterprise is available now. Since every version is customized, potential users are encouraged to contact TurboSquid for their personalized quote (hello@kraken3D.com). AR support is compatible with any USDz file and iOS devices running iOS 12 and up.

Founded in 2000, TurboSquid is the world’s leading source for stock 3D models. Their customers include over half of the Fortune 100 and a diverse set of industries including film and television, retail, gaming, news media, advertising, architecture and defense. Powered by a passionate community of millions of artists from around the globe, TurboSquid is dedicated to improving how 3D models are built, bought and used. Their latest initiative, Kraken, is an asset management platform designed to help organizations finally bring order to their 3D libraries.

TurboSquid is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information, visit: turbosquid.com.

