Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on the approval of resumption of football relating to Coronavirus COVID-19 Level 3 Regulations

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa published gazetted Directions relating to COVID-19 Level 3 Regulations on 28 May 2020, which cover the resumption of sport activities. The different Sport bodies are submitting their plans, indicating their state of readiness and the stringent health protocols they will implement in accordance with the prescribed Regulations and Directions.

The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans have further been subject to analysis by Health authorities, the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases) who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances exceed the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a Biologically Safe Environment.

