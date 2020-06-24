Credit Unions of Alberta Launches Online Contest to Help High School Graduates Own Their Financial Future

Three Alberta students will each win $2,000 to ease financial stress during a challenging graduating year

Credit Unions of Alberta launches today a video contest initiative to set Alberta high school graduates up for future financial success. The 'Class of 2020: Own Your Financial Future' contest recognizes that students graduating from high school this year are faced with incredible obstacles and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest aims to support Alberta's class of 2020 by providing them with a financial boost of $2,000 towards their personal banking journey.



“In the economic climate created by COVID-19, class of 2020 graduates are enduring exceptional challenges,” said Ian Burns, President and CEO of Alberta Central, the central banking facility, service bureau and trade association for Alberta’s credit unions. “With impacted graduation ceremonies, summer job cancellations and post-secondary institutions facing uncertain fall semesters, we want to help high school graduates own their financial future by alleviating some financial stress.”

Starting today, June 24, high school graduates across Alberta can submit a short video via Instagram and tag Credit Unions of Alberta for a chance to win one of three $2,000 cash prizes. Each winner will have $2,000 deposited into a new chequing or savings account with their local credit union. Video submissions will be selected for demonstrating innovation, championing change, and showcasing creativity.

“Alberta’s credit unions have a long history of innovation and giving back to their communities,” said Burns. “In further support of these values, we want to give a boost to high school students who have big dreams to champion change in their community, innovate and push limits.”

Video submissions may be submitted starting 12 p.m. MT on Wednesday, June 24 until 12 p.m. MT on Wednesday, July 8.

For more information and to enter the contest, visit: albertacreditunions.com/blog/classof2020

About Alberta Central

Alberta Central’s purpose is to champion change for Alberta’s credit union system and bring value and expertise to its members. Through innovative products and services, thought leadership, and advocating on priority issues, Alberta Central helps advance the collective voice of the credit union system with key stakeholders including government and works to increase awareness of the credit union difference with the public. Visit: albertacentral.com