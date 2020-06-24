The Good Patch Launches Nite Owl, a Plant-Based Nighttime Patch for Kids that’s Safe, Effective and Fun

First-ever children’s bedtime patch uses only three all-natural ingredients

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Good Patch , a wellness brand that offers a variety of plant-infused patches, today became the first company to launch a children’s bedtime patch. The Nite Owl – a line of owl-shaped nighttime patches for kids ages 3 and up, is comprised of safe and natural ingredients – now available at the thegoodpatch.com/niteowl .



About The Nite Owl

The patches are quick and easy to apply and can easily be stored at home or packed for travel. Each Nite Owl pack includes 6 different owl-shaped patches that kids can enjoy wearing, making bedtime something to look forward to. The Night Owl patch includes three natural plant-based ingredients: tart cherry, chamomile and skullcap. The patches are gluten free, dermatologically tested, paraben free, latex free, non-GMO, cruelty free and vegan – ensuring that parents can rest as easy as their kids.

“The Good Patch is really excited to not only launch the Nite Owl, but be the first company to offer a children’s bedtime patch,” said Founder Betsy Scanlan. “As a company dedicated to using natural ingredients to help people with life’s everyday struggles, we saw a gap in the wholistic wellness kids’ space that needed to be filled,” said Scanlan. “Our team had the experience and vision and sought to bridge that gap by creating the Nite Owl as a product that is safe, effective, and fun.

How to Apply

Simply peel and stick the patch on the inside of the child's wrist at bedtime and peel off in the morning. Nite Owl can be worn for up to 12 hours and steadily releases the plant-based ingredients over an 8-10-hour period.

“Our team made this patch out of necessity. As parents, we were desperate for our little Nite Owls to go to bed but didn’t feel comfortable with a lot of the products on the market,” said President and COO, Cedar Carter. “We wanted to develop something fun that kids would enjoy, and parents would love due to the simple and safe ingredients and smiles it would bring their children.”

The Nite Owl patches are sold in packs of 6 for $12. For more information or to purchase, visit: thegoodpatch.com/niteowl

About The Good Patch

The Good Patch offers an array of safe, tested and pure products with plant-based ingredients. The Good Patch products are available to customers seeking results for everyday ailments, such as fatigue or minor aches and pains. The company was founded in 2017 with one simple idea in mind: when the people around you feel good, life is more beautiful.

