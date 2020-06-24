Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,377 in the last 365 days.

Phenom Launches HR Podcast & Live Stream Video Series, The Talent Experience Show

Helping human resource professionals learn about complex topics, best practices and innovative technology

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced the launch of a new weekly HR podcast and live stream video series, The Talent Experience Show, that explores the latest industry trends and best practices with guests from talent acquisition and talent management. As the global workforce prepares for recovery, the show serves as a space for HR leaders to come together and navigate the current talent landscape.

Hosted by Phenom, The Talent Experience Show fosters conversations about candidate and recruiter experiences, as well as relevant technology. The podcast and live stream sessions feature industry-leading executives and have covered topics such as navigating the return to work during a pandemic, preparing for recovery and improving the talent experience with psychology-based research from field practitioners.

The Talent Experience Show Podcast and Live Stream
The show educates HR leaders on topics that range from artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots to video interviewing and diversity & inclusion. Additional themes include:

  • Virtual recruiting
  • Learning & development
  • Skills gap analysis
  • Succession planning
  • Psychometrics
  • Forecasting & analytics
  • Bias in AI
  • HR system integrations

The Talent Experience Show podcast broadcasts weekly and can be found on most listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and Google Play. Live stream sessions occur every Thursday at noon EST on Phenom’s YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter channels.

“HR is rapidly evolving, and practitioners are seeking digestible, valuable and interactive content that helps them prepare for and address changes in the workplace,” said Tom Tate, Director of Product Marketing at Phenom. “The Talent Experience Show brings together HR trailblazers who share their expertise—but more importantly, challenge traditional industry practices and push conversations forward.”

Phenom delivers the industry’s leading AI-driven Talent Experience Management platform, which provides companies with a unified solution for Candidate Experience, Recruiter Experience, Employee Experience and Management Experience to personalize and automate every talent journey. Comprised of the Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Gigs and Referrals, TXM helps candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize recruitment strategy and spend.

To speak on future podcasts and live stream shows, email media@phenompeople.com

For more information on Phenom, visit http://www.phenom.com

About Phenom
Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Derek Herman
Phenom
derek.herman@phenompeople.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Phenom Launches HR Podcast & Live Stream Video Series, The Talent Experience Show

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.