New Raptor Alert™ Software Allows Teachers and Administrators to Initiate Emergency Response With Simple Mobile Device Tap

Customizable Mobile Panic Button Solution Expedites Emergency Response and Helps Schools Comply with Alyssa’s Law, School Safety Legislation Spanning Across U.S.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies®, the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools, today announced the upcoming launch of Raptor Alert ™, a new mobile panic button solution designed to reduce the time it takes for schools to notify first responders of an active emergency. It is slated to be available in Summer 2020.



“Teachers and administrators can now report an emergency and instantly lockdown the school or request assistance with a simple tap on a mobile device,” stated Jim Vesterman, Raptor Technologies CEO. “Raptor Alert is an important new solution that supports our mission of protecting every child, every school, every day. With Raptor Alert, emergency notifications are instantly sent to multiple first responder agencies ensuring real-time coordination and ultimately getting emergency personnel on campuses faster.”

In fall of 2017, the company unveiled Raptor® Emergency Management, a system that helps schools prepare for, respond to, and recover from an emergency with drill management, active incident management, parent-student reunification, and now Raptor Alert. The system provides real-time reporting dashboards that allow administrators the ability to track the status and location of every individual in the event of an emergency.

Raptor Alert Key Benefits:

Teachers and administrators can initiate an emergency response, instantly notifying first responders, and request assistance from a tailored list of personnel.

For localized incidents, the Team Assist function allows districts to create custom lists of scenarios such as fights, spills, vandalism, or any situation that can be handled by their building staff or SRO.

Users are provided with real-time messaging capability to authorized users across all devices.

The system is in 100% alignment with the Standard Response Protocol from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation and can be configured to any school protocol.

The solution works with any web-connected device and integrates with the Raptor suite of school safety solutions, ensuring full emergency accountability for every person on campus.

Raptor Alert helps schools exceed requirements for Alyssa's Law, a new legislation that calls for the installation of silent panic alarms linked to law enforcement to help get first responders on school campuses sooner. Alyssa’s Law is already in effect in New Jersey and pending in Florida and New York.

To learn more about Raptor Alert, visit RaptorTech.com/RaptorAlert.

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools. Founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day, Raptor solutions include Raptor® Visitor Management, Raptor® Emergency Management, and Raptor® Volunteer Management on one integrated platform. The Raptor system enables schools to add custom COVID-19 screening questions to the check-in process and detailed visitor reports help facilitate contact tracing.

Raptor Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Houston, Texas. As of 2020, over 32,000 schools across the nation trust Raptor to help protect their schools.

For more information, visit www.raptortech.com

