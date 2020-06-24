Pasadena Police Launch Pilot De-Escalation Training Program With Tech Start-Up, Performa Labs, Co-Founded by Cie

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cie, a venture studio serving as an innovation lab and accelerator, announced today the partnership between Performa Labs , a company it co-founded, and the Pasadena Police Department. In light of current events, the timing of Performa Labs recent $3M seed funding is a positive signal toward creating a training tool that police departments can utilize to improve the training of its officers and increase the overall safety of the community.



First announced by Pasadena Police Officers Association, “The PPOA Law Enforcement Consultant Peter Mitchell and Performa Labs (a Cie company) launched a pilot program with the PPOA and PPD: to lend real-world expertise in creating a technology-based training tool focused on de-escalation, keeping in mind the safety of the community and officers as the highest priorities.”

Anderee Berengian, Co-Founder and CEO of Cie says, “We are looking forward to the impact on public safety we can influence by investing Cie’s expertise and resources in Performa Labs. This technology has profoundly important goals.” An Irvine-based venture studio, Cie builds businesses for both forward-thinking corporate partners and new start-up ventures with the aim of solving real-world problems. In addition to co-founding Performa Labs in the past year, Cie has been instrumental in growing ASAP Tire and Titan School Solutions through strategic leadership, product development, partnership expansion, operational execution, and digital innovation.

Yasuto Suga, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Cie and CEO of Performa Labs, says, “We are committed to improving the public’s well-being. We are proud that our software will improve training and increase overall safety for everyone.”

Performa’s mission is that “everyone deserves to be safe.” With the continued partnership of Cie with Performa Labs, the venture will work to bring much-needed innovation allowing for faster, safer training for law enforcement professionals whose split-second decision making is necessary for both their own safety and that of the communities they’re tasked to serve.

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab for visionary corporate partners and an accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into new technology ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions, and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture, and Internet Brands.

Visit www.ciedigital.com to learn more.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cie, news@ciedigital.com

Performa, info@performa-labs.com

