Ashley Kretzschmar Featured in Exclusive Interview
Ashley Kretzschmar recently shared insights she has learned throughout her career in a recent interviewALEDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent one-on-one interview with Thrive Global, Ashley Kretzschmar spoke about learning from life lessons and taking advantage of your talents and opportunities.
With 14 years of pharmaceutical experience in biotechnologies, Ashley Kretzschmar currently works as a clinical diagnostic specialist for Akcea. She is also an award-winning sales and marketing key account representative.
In the interview, Ashley Kretzschmar shared how setting aside time for her personal and professional development has had a positive impact on her life.
Mrs. Kretzschmar also noted how the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more people getting involved in their communities and meeting their neighbors with the extra time they have been given.
In addition, Ashley Kretzschmar shared advice for recent college graduates.
“Do your best at whatever you do. It doesn’t matter what you do. If you pick up trash, then make sure you’re the best trash-picker upper there is and you do it to the best of your ability,” said Ashley Kretzschmar.
“It doesn’t matter how small you think the assignment is, you do your absolute best. If you are not going to do your best, then you shouldn’t do it.”
For more information, please visit: ashleykretzschmar.com.
About Ashley Kretzschmar
Ashley Kretzschmar is a top sales and marketing key account representative with 14 years of pharmaceutical experience in biotechnologies. She currently works on the cardiovascular team of Akcea as a clinical diagnostic specialist. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Prior to joining Akcea, Ashley Kretzschmar worked as a thought leader liaison for Regeneron. Over 12 years in sales, she won four President Clubs awards, four Platinum Performances awards, the TLL of the quarter award, the rising star award, and was in the top 10% of six product launches. Ashley Kretzschmar is also a philanthropist, donating both money and her time to help improve the lives of others.
Ashley Kretzschmar
Philanthropist
+1 817-929-4041
email us here